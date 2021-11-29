Insider Buying: FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Buys 15,606 Shares of Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 15,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $38,390.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Howard Dvorkin bought 30,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Howard Dvorkin bought 4,163 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,407.50.

On Friday, November 19th, Howard Dvorkin bought 104,000 shares of FlexShopper stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $250,640.00.

Shares of FlexShopper stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 140,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,120. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $56.71 million, a P/E ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. FlexShopper had a net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FlexShopper, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FlexShopper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 127.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 57,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FlexShopper by 22.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in FlexShopper by 24.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, In. operates as a holding and financial technology company, which enables consumers utilizing its e-commerce marketplace to shop for brand name electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own basis. Its products include cell phones, televisions, cameras and camcorders, video games, computers and laptops, furniture, smartwatches, matresses, Apple, and Tires.

