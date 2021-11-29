Insider Buying: NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Buys 4,974 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NVCR stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.46. The stock had a trading volume of 29,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.15 and a beta of 0.97. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $90.95 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the second quarter worth $34,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.