Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 12,700 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total value of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $1,457,400.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $1,472,200.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $1,512,400.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.35. The company had a trading volume of 619,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.69.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after acquiring an additional 581,424 shares in the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 139.8% during the second quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 161,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.