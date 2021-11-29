Insider Selling: Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer David Sidney Moore sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.78, for a total transaction of C$148,062.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,014.40.

CVE:STC traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.99. The company had a trading volume of 92,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.61.

Get Sangoma Technologies alerts:

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$61.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

About Sangoma Technologies

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Sangoma Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangoma Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.