Insider Selling: Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Sells 185 Shares of Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Director Colleen Johnston sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,164.70, for a total transaction of C$400,469.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 939 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,032,652.88.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded down C$43.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$1,959.99. 68,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,430. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,852.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,796.25. The stock has a market cap of C$246.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.66. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$1,248.55 and a one year high of C$2,228.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,224.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Shopify to C$2,168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1,650.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,173.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

