Insider Selling: Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CEO Sells $212,550.78 in Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CEO John C. Rood sold 28,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $212,550.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MNTS stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

