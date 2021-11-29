Insider Selling: Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CEO Sells $212,550.78 in Stock

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MNTS) CEO John C. Rood sold 28,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $212,550.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MNTS stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $29.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.
Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:MNTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
About Stable Road Acquisition
Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.
