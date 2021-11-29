Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $2,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $2,073,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $1,805,944.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.72. 151,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,200. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.68. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in TriNet Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TriNet Group by 21.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.