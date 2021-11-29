Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Sells $168,720.00 in Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $168,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TRT stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $38.00 million, a P/E ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 258,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trio-Tech International by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

