Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Sells 79,763 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 79,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $14,168,301.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Unity Software alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 244,263 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $47,020,627.50.

On Monday, November 22nd, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 110,645 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $21,080,085.40.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total transaction of $107,675,223.63.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $9.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.33. 8,478,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of -103.86 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.35. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in U. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6,700.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 376.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.