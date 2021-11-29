Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $71.00 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $315,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,861 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $28,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

