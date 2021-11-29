Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Receives $6.92 Average PT from Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Integra Resources from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITRG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 17.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 14.4% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,614,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Integra Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT ITRG opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

