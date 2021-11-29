Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.1% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after acquiring an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

