Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi Sells 2,269 Shares

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.64, for a total transaction of $198,855.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Philippe Santi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Philippe Santi sold 1,731 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $156,413.16.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $3.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.48. 120,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

