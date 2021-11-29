International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 99.5% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $115.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

