International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

International Business Machines stock opened at $115.81 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.17.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

