Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

VNQ opened at $108.00 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.50.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

