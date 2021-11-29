Intersect Capital LLC Sells 10,839 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,174 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.6% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.