Intersect Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 26,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 406,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after buying an additional 141,670 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $183.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

