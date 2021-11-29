Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ISNPY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

OTCMKTS ISNPY traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 106,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,907. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.26.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

