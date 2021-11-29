Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,109. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
