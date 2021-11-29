Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,109. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. 15.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.