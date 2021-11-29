Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,487 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 809,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after purchasing an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 71,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJN opened at $25.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

