Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of PWB stock opened at $79.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.74. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $82.18.

