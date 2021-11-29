Invesco Ltd. Buys 28,870 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,688.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 727.27%.

In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $156,818.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $251,165 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.