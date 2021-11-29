Invesco Ltd. Purchases 18,480 Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,477 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 512.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,154,766 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,021,000 after purchasing an additional 966,323 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 150.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,313,142 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $84,172,000 after purchasing an additional 789,328 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 681,157 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,175 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 15.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 690,997 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 92,242 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,979 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $89,994,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO opened at $68.94 on Monday. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $38.43 and a twelve month high of $81.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $68.61.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $254.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIMO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Silicon Motion Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.44.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

