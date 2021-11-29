Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,467 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.86% of Matthews International worth $9,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,400,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,295,000 after acquiring an additional 96,197 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matthews International by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,057,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Matthews International by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 535,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after acquiring an additional 264,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matthews International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $35.13 on Monday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $26.52 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 16.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 1,075.13%.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

