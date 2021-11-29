Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 77.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 112,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 71.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.16.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 7.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.