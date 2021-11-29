Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 705,000 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the October 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $34.29 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

