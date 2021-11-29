Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/19/2021 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

11/18/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Arista Networks was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/5/2021 – Arista Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $137.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arista reported strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines hit record highs and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The company is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. It has expanded its cognitive campus edge portfolio with a new Wi-Fi 6E access point. Arista introduced an enterprise-grade Software-as-a-Service offering for its flagship CloudVision platform. However, it expects near-term volatility to persist in the cloud business despite the underlying strength of its business. It is facing extended lead times and shipment constraints resulting from the pandemic-triggered operating environment. Intense competition and legal troubles are other headwinds.”

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $108.25 to $133.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $103.75 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $102.50 to $127.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $94.75 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $93.75 to $122.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.50 to $112.75. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – Arista Networks had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2021 – Arista Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,797,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,725. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $134.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $99.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.10, for a total value of $578,190.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.27, for a total value of $3,552,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,382 shares of company stock worth $199,069,433. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $286,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 48.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

