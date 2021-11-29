Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS: KKPNF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/25/2021 – Koninklijke KPN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

11/23/2021 – Koninklijke KPN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Koninklijke KPN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Koninklijke KPN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/29/2021 – Koninklijke KPN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Koninklijke KPN NV, formerly Royal PTT Nederland NV is an international service provider in the fields of post, telecommunications, cable and multimedia. The operational activities are carried out by operating companies and profit centres. For example, PTT Post collects, sorts and distributes large flows of postal items and PTT Telecom provides private individuals, companies, institutions and organizations with a wide range of telecommunications services. KPN Kabel operates, develops and manages cable networks and services. "

Shares of OTCMKTS KKPNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. 9,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,033. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $3.62.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

