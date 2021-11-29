Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 23.6% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.16. 2,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,417. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01.

