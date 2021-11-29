Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 23.6% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $59,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.16. 2,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,417. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.01.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.