Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO P. Sean Burke Sells 100,946 Shares

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ISBC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 165,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,109. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.08. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISBC. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 316,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

