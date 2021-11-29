IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $72.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.41 or 0.00353088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008775 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00235319 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088648 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

