IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

IQEPF stock remained flat at $$0.60 during trading on Monday. IQE has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.

