IRISnet (IRIS) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, IRISnet has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $140.61 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063749 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00094715 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,413.25 or 0.07715388 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,164.43 or 0.99936701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,049,977,358 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,852,112 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

