iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USHY. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,013.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,943,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,688,668 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,589,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,161,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 77,785 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 36,451 shares in the last quarter.

USHY stock opened at $40.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.

