iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $60.04. The company had a trading volume of 370,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,862,202. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08.

