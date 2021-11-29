iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by KFA Private Wealth Group LLC

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $52.98 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

