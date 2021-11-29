iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Down 72.2% in November

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:HEWG traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,128. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 112,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.