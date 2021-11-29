iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,920 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 2.5% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,855,947 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

