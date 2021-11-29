iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Raised by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,700,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,125 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF makes up about 12.1% of Retirement Planning Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $106,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of XT stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,572. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $53.91 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.01.

