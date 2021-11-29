iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) is SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after buying an additional 2,452,521 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,649,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after buying an additional 851,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 383.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 785,724 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 389.8% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 722,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 574,607 shares during the last quarter.

REET stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.12. 23,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,946. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

