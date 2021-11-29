iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 11,430.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,658,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592,319 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,487,000 after purchasing an additional 353,260 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,594,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,913,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,685 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMB opened at $106.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.34. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.15 and a 1-year high of $116.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.