iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,746,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195,188 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $302,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.37. 122,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,250. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $116.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

