iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $77.13 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

