iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Trimmed by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after buying an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.