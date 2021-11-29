iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter worth $99,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth $190,000.

BATS INDA opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

