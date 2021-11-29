iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Reduced by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after buying an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.38 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

