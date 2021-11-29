iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Altus Wealth Management LLC

Altus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises approximately 12.6% of Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Altus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $19,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $418.19. 1,564,157 shares of the company traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $424.81 and a 200 day moving average of $403.41.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

