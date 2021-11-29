iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 120,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.8% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB stock opened at $257.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $202.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.