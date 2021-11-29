iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Intersect Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $180.32 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

